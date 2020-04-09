Maple Bourbon Steak

Mix all ingredients together and place in a container or large zip top bag.

Marinate steak for 8 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

Remove flank steak from the refrigerator about 30 minutes or so before cooking to take the chill off.

Remove steak from marinade and discard marinade.

Grill steak over medium high to high heat until desired doneness. About 4 minutes each side will cook the steak to medium rare.

Let steak rest for 5 to 10 minutes after cooking.

Slice across the grain and serve.