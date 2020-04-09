Maple Bourbon Steak

April 9, 2020
This steak recipe uses a marinade that includes bourbon, maple syrup and soy sauce for a smooth taste.
This recipe is courtesy of Jamie Madore, Savory Saver.
Ingredients
- 1-2 Pound flank steak
- 1/4 Cup bourbon
- 1/4 Cup low sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
- 3-4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2-3 green onions, minced or 1 tsp. onion powder
- 3 Tablespoons vegetable, canola or other oil of choice
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon pepper
Directions
Mix all ingredients together and place in a container or large zip top bag.
Marinate steak for 8 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
Remove flank steak from the refrigerator about 30 minutes or so before cooking to take the chill off.
Remove steak from marinade and discard marinade.
Grill steak over medium high to high heat until desired doneness. About 4 minutes each side will cook the steak to medium rare.
Let steak rest for 5 to 10 minutes after cooking.
Slice across the grain and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving363
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol116mg39%
Protein38g76%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin B122µg84%
Vitamin B61mg80%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D7IU45%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K23µg19%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg75%
Phosphorus367mg52%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium694mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.7%
Sodium671mg28%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.5%
Water156gN/A
Zinc7mg62%