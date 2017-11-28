Fellow Officer’s Death Inspired Pittsburgh Cop To Launch ‘Leo’s Sunday’ Pasta Sauce

Leo Di Cesare is the kind of un-knighted hero the world needs more of. And though he’s a lifelong police officer, some of his most important public service has come in the form of pasta sauce.
In 2015,Di Cesare learned that his dear friend in blue, Jeffrey Svidron, had been diagnosed with leukemia, at only 40 years old and with three young children. Naturally he felt a strong sense of loyalty to his friend and co-worker. He kicked into action: The force put together a fundraiser, and the Di Cesare family catered the luncheon. Leo’s Italian heritage was woven throughout the meal and the century-old red sauce was the shining star of the buffet.
The plan is to someday be in a position to expand the brand and continue to help those in need — a great example of how the food industry can give back even in the most devastating circumstances.
The pasta sauce is currently only available at high-end grocery stores in and around Pittsburgh including McGinnis Sisters in Brentwood, T-Bones in Wexford, Produce Plus in Bellevue, Cibrone and Sons Bakery in Castle Shanon,-Good Loven Bakery in Ross Township.
Feeling inspired to help others? Here are 60 things you can do to fight hunger in America.
An inebriated man tried to give a snack to a live tiger, nearly lost a hand in the process
These places are going to make you love winter and wish it lasts longer