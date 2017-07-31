Best Chocolates from the Box Inspires New DQ Triple Truffle Blizzard Treat

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The hunt for the most desirable truffles in the box of chocolates is over.

The best truffles in the candy box were handpicked for the new DQ® Triple Truffle Blizzard® Treat available for a limited time only beginning July 31 at participating Dairy Queen® and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide.

The Triple Truffle Blizzard Treat is bursting with tantalizing flavors. A trio of smooth, rich fudge, peanut butter and caramel truffles are blended with signature DQ classic vanilla soft serve for a melt-in-your-mouth, close your eyes, tantalizing soft serve experience.

“When you open that box of chocolates, it’s like going on a treasure hunt. When you bite into one of your favorites, it’s such a sweet surprise. That’s what inspired the Triple Truffle Blizzard Treat,” said Barry Westrum, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “We did the work so our fans don’t have to by choosing the best truffles from the box that delight with excitement, discovery and the tastiest trio of flavors.”

Blizzard Treats are made to order and are offered in four sizes, including the popular Mini.

