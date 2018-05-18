Staring into the clean and bountiful meat case at the butcher shop can sometimes feel intimating. Packed with fresh prime cuts stacked one upon the other to form mountains of rosy-red meat, this collection of proteins can be hard to navigate if you are not familiar with them, so don’t be shy to ask for help.

Click here to see the Butcher-Approved Grilling Recipes gallery.

Try making friends with your local butcher and ask them questions. “My recipe calls for this, but can I use that?” “I love a fillet, but it’s a little out of my price range — got anything similar in taste, but less expensive?” “How long should I let a steak like this rest for before cutting into it?”

Butchers are usually more than happy to assist you in your meat selection, and if you’re lucky they’ll share some knowledge and pro tips on how to cook their goods. Over time (and after enjoying many delicious steaks, chops, and more), this relationship will prove to be invaluable.

You will find out about lesser-known pieces of meat that pack big flavor, how marinating certain proteins can help tenderize tough cuts, and of course the best butcher-approved grilling recipes.