Bertha Gonzalez Nieves’ Five Fab Cocktails for National Tequila Day

Dragon Lady at The Blond

There surely doesn’t need to be a National Cucumber Day, and definitely not a Global Handwashing Day (there is one). But 24-hours devoted to tequila is arguably not nearly enough.

And so it is that today, July 24, is indeed National Tequila Day. To celebrate, we consulted a true connoisseur – Casa Dragones CEO/Founder Bertha Gonzalez Nieves – who turned us on to her five choicest cocktails at some of the some of the hottest spots in NYC and LA to drink them.

Tequila is a popular spirit in the US, obviously – but what are some of the more recent developments in tequila making? The tequila industry is going through a very exciting moment. In our case, we are part of the tequila producers that are pushing the conversation of tequila production into the future, by using processes that are more sustainable, use less water, less energy and produce less waste. This will ensure that the tequila industry will be able to exist, even when water and energy are less available in the future. What makes tequila a good summer spirit? Tequila is a high-quality spirit that has a warmth and energy that represents the summer. In our case, Casa Dragones Blanco is the perfect summertime tequila, because of its pure essence of agave that can be enjoyed neat with a 2-inch ice cube and a seasonal twist, like grapefruit, to bring out the fresh citrus and herbal notes. Are there summer foods/dishes you would most recommend to pair with tequila? We’ve worked with top chefs from around the world who’ve paired Casa Dragones Joven, our master blend of silver and extra aged tequila, with many different types of dishes. For the summer in particular, it can be paired with oysters, ceviches and any type of fresh fish from the raw bar. What are the noticeable differences between “sipping tequilas” and more everyday tequilas? When we founded Casa Dragones, we set on a quest to deliver a true sipping tequila, one that could pair well with food and didn’t need lime or chasers. Much like single malt scotches or fine wines, a quality tequila can be sipped in order to best appreciate it’s complexity, aromatic notes of sweet roasted agave and spiced undertones. What’s new and interesting at Casa Dragones specifically? Casa Dragones Blanco is our latest style of tequila. 100% Pure Blue Agave silver tequila, Casa Dragones Blanco was crafted to deliver the true essence of agave through an innovative process that focuses on purity, for a crisp, smooth taste that is perfect to enjoy on the rocks or in signature craft cocktails.

Dragon Lady at The Blond, NYC As elegant as it is delicious. Using ingredients such as vermouth and grapefruit tincture, it highlights Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco’s herbaceous and citrus notes. The mezcal completes the cocktail’s taste profile by adding smoke and spice. Cocktail Recipe 1.5 oz Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco

0.5 oz Ilegal Anejo

1.0 oz lemon gunpowder tea infused Montanaro Bianco Vermouth

1 dash Fee Bros Chocolate Bitters

1 dropper grapefruit tincture

Stirred with a lime twist

Doves & Dragones at Kappo Masa, NYC Much like the cuisine of renowned Japanese Chef Masa, the Doves & Dragones cocktail is anything but ordinary. Head bartender Tommy Paddock combines ingredients such as Thai chili, grapefruit salt, agave syrup and Ichinokura Suzune Sparkling Sake with Tequila Casa Dragones to create a uniquely balanced Japanese-Mexican cocktail, that is both spicy and sweet and perfectly delicious. Cocktail Recipe 1.5 oz. Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco

2 oz. Grapefruit juice

0.5 oz. Thai chili infused agave syrup

0.25 oz. Lime

0.25 oz. Campari

2 oz. Ichinokura Suzune sparkling sake

Grapefruit salt

Rim a collins glass with grapefruit salt.

Fill the collins glass with ice. Build cocktail in the glass, with sake being the last ingredient added

San Miguel at PDT, NYC Here, award-winning mixologist Jim Meehan takes inspiration from our hometown of San Miguel de Allende. This cocktail is a refreshing combination of Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco, agave syrup and celery bitters. Cocktail Recipe 2 oz. Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco

1 Barspoon of Agave Syrup

2 Dashes of Miracle Mile Celery Bitters

Twist a grapefruit peel over the surface of a chilled old fashioned glass filled with one large cube of ice and reserve the peel. Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into the prepared glass. Garnish with the reserved peel.

The Dragones Sour at the Montage Beverly Hills A unique take on the classic sour, at one of LA’s most glamorous celeb (Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Harry Styles) magnet hotels. Cocktail Recipe 2 oz . Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco

1 oz. tamarind liqueur

.5 oz lime juice

topped with prosecco

garnish with candied tamarind

served in a martini glass

The Contortionist at The Roger Room Bruce Hood, bartender behind the extensive drinks menu at the charmingly vintage Roger Room, uses Casa Dragones Blanco to craft a particularly fragrant cocktail. Despite the five simplistic ingredients added, The Contortionist is a playfully complex summer drink. Cocktail Recipe 1.5 oz. Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco

0.5 oz. Orchard Pear liqueur

1.5 oz. guava nectar

0.5 oz. lemon juice

0.25 oz. simple syrup

Shake and strain and serve in a Collins

The post Bertha Gonzalez Nieves’ Five Fab Cocktails for National Tequila Day appeared first on BlackBook.