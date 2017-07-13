Belly and Loin of Pork, Salt Baked Turnip, Carrot Puree Aubergine Caviar

Carrot Puree

Cook the carrots in the butter until tender.

Blend, season and pass through a fine chinois

Salt baked turnip

Mix the flour, salt and chopped herbs together until a dough is formed

Wrap the baby turnip in the pastry and baked in the oven (180C/fan 160C) for 25- 40minutes

Remove from pastry, peel. Break down the turnip in a processor but not to a puree consistency. Keep it a little rough

Aubergine caviar

Split the aubergine in 2 length ways

Score the flesh and sprinkle with salt. Leave for an hour to draw out the moisture

Mix chopped rosemary thyme and garlic. Pour over the flesh. Cook until tender – 140c for 40mins

Scrape out the flesh and blend. Cook it down further in a pot

Add truffle vinegar, salt and pepper to taste

Dice turnip and carrot to ½ centimetre and blanch until tender

Peel a baby carrot and blanch until tender

Loin of Pork

Roll in cling film until very tight and leave in fridge overnight.

Remove Clingfilm, sear in pan and cook for 7- 8 minutes in oven.

Belly Of Pork

Soak pork belly in brine for 4 hours

Remove and wash

Cook pork belly in duck fat for 8 hours at 150c

Remove from fat and press with weight. Leave to chill.

Cut to desired size and sear in pan until crisp. Finish in oven.

