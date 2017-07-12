Behind The Shoot: Gaudess + Laduree Getting Glam at the Baccarat Hotel

What happens when some Uptown cool kids get together with a Downtown style icon at one of New York’s most glamorous hotels, to wear fancy jewelry and eat even fancier cookies? You get a take away of a lot of really fabulous images.

And so it was that the new campaign for the rebranding of Gaudess jewelry came to life. They’re already known, under the direction of Founder-Designer Amy Walko, for decorating such famous necks and wrists as those of Paz de la Huerta, Kristin Davis, Shakira and Addison Riecke (star of Sofia Coppola’s new film Beguiled). But when artist Ondine Viñao turned on her camera at the plush, uber-fabulous Baccarat Hotel, it was to capture the chemistry between fashion doyenne Lauren Ezersky, a trio of young influencers – social media star Eileen Kelly, budding artist-photographer Jude Liana, young fashion scenester Scarlett Hubbard.

It was all the vision of high-profile Creative Consultant Elizabeth Cohen (her clients have included everyone from Jessica Simpson to Shanghai Fashion Week), who acted as Creative Director on the campaign – uniquely bringing together such marquee luxury brands for the shoot.

Some of the fashions were provided by New York’s most exalted vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around. But it was the very chic confections provided by the Laduree shop in Soho that everyone seemed most excited about – as they were a perfect aesthetic complement to Gaudess’ dazzling new collection. (And, of course, they’re also incredibly yummy.)

(Credits: Gaudess – Owner / Designer: Amy Walko; Campaign Creative Director : Elizabeth Cohen; Photographer: Ondine Vinao; Hair Artist: Laurent DuFourg; Makeup Artist: Sandy Linter; Fashion stylist: Jasmine Caccamo; Models: Killer and a sweet thang / aka Eileen Kelly, Lauren Ezersky, Jude Liana)

