Baskin-Robbins Rolls Out A New Red-Velvet Roll Cake

Baskin-Robbins is rolling out a month full of new holiday treats, with many highlighting classic seasonal sweet flavors, from red velvet to egg nog. Topping the list for holiday parties is the new red velvet roll cake. The colorful cake combines rich cocoa-flavored red velvet cake with cream cheese-flavored ice cream, and is topped with traditional red velvet cake crumbs and festive chocolate swirls. It can be purchased online or at participating U.S. locations.

“We know how much our guests love the holiday season and we’re excited to provide them with a festive lineup of sweet treats that they can enjoy while creating special moments with family and friends,” Carol Austin, vice-president of marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in a statement.

Those who scream for traditional ice cream instead of ice cream rolled up inside of a cake should sample the December flavor of the month, caramel cappuccino cheesecake. The seasonal flavor mixes cheesecake and coffee ice creams and adds cappuccino toffee pieces, cheesecake pieces and a salted caramel swirl.

Other Baskin-Robbins flavors that celebrate the flavors of the winter season include winter white chocolate, egg nog, peppermint and mint chocolate chip. If far-out flavors are your favorite, check out 21 unexpected ice-cream flavors.