Baskin-Robbins Celebrates the Coolest Food Holidays this August and Introduces New OREO Cheesecake Flavor of the Month

Brand also invites guests to help bring joy to sick and hungry kids by supporting the Joy in Childhood Foundation throughout the month

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) National Ice Cream Month may be over, but Baskin-Robbins is gearing up to celebrate several other fun food holidays this August with delicious ice cream treats and special offers. In addition, the brand is launching a brand new August Flavor of the Month, OREO® Cheesecake, which features OREO® cookie and cheesecake pieces with a chocolate cookie crumb ribbon, all combined in a cheesecake-flavored ice cream. The flavor can be enjoyed in a cup, cone, milkshake or layered sundae.

Throughout the month of August, Baskin-Robbins is celebrating a range of food holidays with its guests, including:

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (August 2) – To help guests celebrate, Baskin-Robbins is offering a coupon for a $1.99 Single Scoop Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich through its Mobile App from August 1-6. Baskin-Robbins’ Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches feature a guest’s favorite ice cream flavor sandwiched between their choice of two warmed to order, chewy cookies, topped with rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles or chopped almonds.

– To help guests celebrate, Baskin-Robbins is offering a coupon for a $1.99 Single Scoop Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich through its Mobile App from August 1-6. Baskin-Robbins’ Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches feature a guest’s favorite ice cream flavor sandwiched between their choice of two warmed to order, chewy cookies, topped with rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles or chopped almonds. National Root Beer Float Day (August 6) – Guests can celebrate this food holiday at Baskin-Robbins with a Root Beer Float made with Barq’s® and their choice of ice cream flavor.

– Guests can celebrate this food holiday at Baskin-Robbins with a Root Beer Float made with Barq’s® and their choice of ice cream flavor. National Waffle Day (August 24) – Guests can take advantage of Baskin-Robbins’ ongoing offer of a free upgrade to a freshly-baked waffle cone with the purchase of a double scoop on this fun food holiday honoring the waffle.*

– Guests can take advantage of Baskin-Robbins’ ongoing offer of a free upgrade to a freshly-baked waffle cone with the purchase of a double scoop on this fun food holiday honoring the waffle.* National Banana Split Day (August 25) – To celebrate this classic ice cream treat, Baskin-Robbins is offering a coupon for a $4.99 Classic Banana Split through its Mobile App from August 16-31. Baskin-Robbins’ Classic Banana Split features a guest’s choice of three ice cream flavors, served with banana slices, a guest’s choice of toppings, and finished with chopped almonds, whipped cream and three cherries on top.

Throughout August, Baskin-Robbins is also inviting guests to help bring joy to sick and hungry kids by donating $1.00 to the Joy in Childhood Foundation during their visits. The Joy in Childhood Foundation is deeply embedded in communities across the country and provides the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids. Funds raised will support local and national nonprofit organizations that are focused on improving children’s health and providing food for the hungry. Additionally, as a thank you, guests who make a donation will receive coupons for special deals on Baskin-Robbins ice cream treats redeemable beginning on September 1st at participating locations nationwide.

“August is full of reasons to continue celebrating summer with a range of fun food holidays and our new OREO® Cheesecake Flavor of the Month,” said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins and Board Member for the Joy in Childhood Foundation. “We’re also honored to be supporting the Joy in Childhood Foundation this month, and we encourage all of our guests to support our Foundation’s mission to bring joy to sick and hungry kids by making a donation at their local Baskin-Robbins shop.”

Finally, to close out the month on a sweet note, guests are invited to participating Baskin-Robbins shops nationwide to enjoy all regular and kid-sized scoops for just $1.50 as part of the brand’s “Celebrate 31” promotion on Thursday, August 31st.**

OREO is a registered trademark of Mondelez International group, used under license.

* Guests must purchase a double scoop (two 4oz scoops) to receive the waffle cone upgrade. Offer excludes dipped and fancy waffle cones. Price and participation may vary. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

** Offer valid on August 31st. Participation may vary. Scoop offer good on every size scoop. All listed flavors are optional amongst Baskin-Robbins’ stores. Waffle cones and toppings are extra. Cannot be combined with other offers. Plus applicable tax.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, providing guests with a wide array of ice cream flavors and delicious treats at more than 7,800 retail shops in more than 50 countries around the world. The brand was founded by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion for ice cream led to the creation of many iconic ice cream flavors including Pralines ‘n Cream, Jamoca® Almond Fudge and Very Berry Strawberry. Today, Baskin-Robbins has more than 1,300 ice creams in its flavor library, and also offers custom ice cream cakes, frozen beverages and the Polar Pizza™ Ice Cream Treat. Its franchised ice cream shops serve as places where people can connect and create special memories while they explore a wide array of flavors, including a new Flavor of the Month every month. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

About the Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Joy in Childhood Foundation provides the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids. The Foundation brings together a wide range of stakeholders—including franchisees, crew members, employees, partners and guests —and partners with food banks, children’s hospitals, and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving sick and hungry kids to fund joyful environments, joyful experiences and joyful expressions to ensure that children whose lives are compromised by hunger or sickness have the support and essential services to find joy in their daily lives. Since launching in 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation (formerly The Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation), has granted more than $14 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.

