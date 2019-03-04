Baskin-Robbins Bakes Up New Blueberry Muffin Ice Cream

Blueberry muffins, they’re not just for breakfast any more. Baskin-Robbins’ flavor of the month for March is new blueberry muffin ice cream. The ice-cream chain describes the new flavor as muffin-flavored ice cream with blueberry pieces and laced with a blueberry ribbon.

"Our menu this month is all about shaking things up, whether it be a spin on breakfast for dessert with our new blueberry muffin flavor or giving our guests the chance to create new milkshake flavors no one has ever dreamed of before," Carol Austin, Baskin-Robbins vice-president of marketing, said in a statement.

The milkshake reference means that Baskin-Robbins is encouraging guests to blend two ice cream flavors into one milkshake in March, a program the chain calls Milkshake Mixology. One suggested blend that uses the new flavor is a drink dubbed Very Berry Muffin, combining blueberry muffin and very berry strawberry ice creams into one shake.

And those who like a little caffeine with their ice cream can try affogato, a limited-time-only dessert featuring vanilla ice cream covered in warm espresso. Affogato is only offered at Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' combination stores, and guests can try it for free on March 18 from 10 am to 2 pm. If you need a nudge to give it a go, here are 14 reasons you should drink more coffee.