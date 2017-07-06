Baskin-Robbins and DoorDash Partner to Launch Door-to-Door Delivery Across the U.S.

Baskin-Robbins Launches Ice Cream Delivery with DoorDash for more than 600 Locations in 22 Cities, including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New York City

Brands Will Deliver Joy to Guests and Children’s Hospitals Across the Country

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) National Ice Cream Month just got a little sweeter with today’s news from Baskin-Robbins and DoorDash. Beginning today, ice cream lovers in nearly two dozen cities across the country can use DoorDash – the technology company connecting customers with the best local business through door-to-door delivery – to have their favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream treats delivered right to their doorstep.

More than 600 Baskin-Robbins locations in 22 cities will be supported by DoorDash delivery, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC. Residents in the participating cities can use the DoorDash app or website to order their favorite Baskin-Robbins products with just a tap or click, without leaving home or work.

To celebrate the launch, DoorDash and Baskin-Robbins will deliver Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treats to children’s hospitals in select cities across the country on July 14 – the same day that Baskin-Robbins will host its first-ever nationwide Polar Pizza in-store sampling. On this day, guests are invited to Baskin-Robbins shops for a free sample of Baskin-Robbins’ new Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza, which features a double fudge brownie crust and Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream topped with OREO® cookie pieces, fudge and marshmallow topping. The special sampling, which will take place from Noon – 5:00 p.m. on July 14, is another way that guests can celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Baskin-Robbins.

“We’re so excited to partner with DoorDash to offer our guests the very best ice cream delivery experience and give them another way to enjoy Baskin-Robbins ice cream treats from the convenience of their own home,” said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. “And to celebrate our ice cream delivery launch and National Ice Cream Month, we’re honored to work with DoorDash to deliver joy to several children’s hospitals across the country by providing free Polar Pizzas to patients, their families and/or dedicated hospital staff.”

The children’s hospitals that will receive a Polar Pizza delivery are partners of the Joy in Childhood Foundation (formerly the Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation) whose mission is to bring joy to sick and hungry kids. The participating hospitals include the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Rady Children’s Hospital (San Diego) and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“Nothing brings joy to people quite like ice cream, so we’re proud to celebrate our partnership with Baskin-Robbins by having Dashers across the country deliver Polar Pizzas to children’s hospitals,” said Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash. “Through our partnership with Baskin-Robbins, we’re now able to provide our busy customers with the convenience of having the brand’s high-quality, premium ice cream treats delivered right to their doorstep.”

To get started with Baskin-Robbins delivery, visit www.doordash.com/baskinrobbins or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS. For information about Baskin-Robbins’ wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

OREO is a registered trademark of Mondel?z International group, used under license.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, providing guests with a wide array of ice cream flavors and delicious treats at more than 7,800 retail shops in more than 50 countries around the world. The brand was founded by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion for ice cream led to the creation of many iconic ice cream flavors including Pralines ‘n Cream, Jamoca® Almond Fudge and Very Berry Strawberry. Today, Baskin-Robbins has more than 1,300 ice creams in its flavor library, and also offers custom ice cream cakes, frozen beverages and Polar Pizza®. Its franchised ice cream shops serve as places where people can connect and create special memories while they explore a wide array of flavors, including a new Flavor of the Month every month. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 500 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About the Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Joy in Childhood Foundation provides the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids. The Foundation brings together a wide range of stakeholders—including franchisees, crew members, employees, partners and guests —and partners with food banks, children’s hospitals, and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving sick and hungry kids to fund joyful environments, joyful experiences and joyful expressions to ensure that children whose lives are compromised by hunger or sickness have the support and essential services to find joy in their daily lives. Since launching in 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation (formerly The Dunkin Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation), has granted more than $14 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.

Contact:

Justin Drake

Dunkin’ Brands

781-737-5200

justin.drake@dunkinbrands.com