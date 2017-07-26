Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition Explores Link Between Climate Change and Poverty

The Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition Foundation (BCFN) has released its second Food Sustainability Report titled “Environmental, Food and Migration Sustainability: Three Challenges To Overcome Together.” The report is a joint effort between BCFN and the Milan Center for Food Law and Policy, aimed at raising awareness about crucial issues surrounding food and sustainability.

The report emphasizes the connection between climate change and extreme poverty, with a section dedicated to the link between climate change and migration. “Environmental, food and migration sustainability are different facets of a single problem whose solution requires an integrated, informed approach ‘from governments, businesses, citizens and scientists,'” the authors conclude.

The report also highlights the Food Sustainability Index, a tool developed by BCFN in collaboration with the Economist Intelligence Unit that ranks 25 of the world’s largest economies by the sustainability of their food systems. The index indicates “sustainable agriculture is an effective weapon for fighting climate change,” although the report acknowledged the difficulty in implementing fully sustainable food systems.

BCFN and the Milan Center released its first report in January 2017 titled, “Climate Change and Famine: Issues at the Heart of International Awareness,” which focused on climate change, food security, and food safety.

