Ballymaloe Strawberry Shortcake
From www.goodfoodireland.ie, by Good Food Ireland
  • Rub the butter into the flour and castor sugar as for shortcrust pastry. Gather the mixture together and knead lightly. Rest for a few minutes if you have time.
  • Roll out into 2 circles 7 inches (17.5cm) in diameter, 1/4 inch (7mm) thick.
  • Bake in a preheated moderate oven 180°C/350°F/regulo 4, 15 minutes approx or until pale golden. Remove and cool on a rack. One circle may be marked with a knife into wedges while still warm, to facilitate cutting later.
  • Shortly before serving sandwich with chantilly cream and halved sugared strawberries.
  • Sieve icing sugar over the top and decorate with rosettes of cream, whole strawberries and fresh mint leaves.

Note: Individual strawberry shortcakes may be made with 3 inch (7.5cm) discs of shortbread.

Cut the strawberries lengthways and brush with red currant jelly if available.

