Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Seeks Team Members For First Oklahoma Restaurant

Popular gourmet burger joint prepares for Aug. 21 grand opening in Norman

Norman, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar isn’t just bringing its award-winning, chef-driven burgers to Norman. It’s also adding more than 80 awesome new jobs to the local economy!

With its first restaurant in Oklahoma rapidly nearing completion, the popular Denver-based brand is seeking 80-90 candidates for multiple positions – including dishwashers, cooks, hosts, servers and bartenders – at its newest restaurant, which will be located at 2050 24th Ave. NW in Norman.

“We are extremely excited to finally introduce Bad Daddy’s to Oklahoma and we can’t wait to see hungry people in Norman scarfing down our amazing burgers,” said Boyd Hoback, CEO of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar. “We work hard and play hard. At the end of the day, it’s about going all out to create an outstanding customer experience while following our number one rule – be yourself and have fun.”

Interviews will be scheduled beginning Monday, July 17, at the hiring center located at 1936 24th Ave. NW in Norman. Interested team member candidates may apply online at www.work4baddaddys.com or stop by the hiring center Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Interviewees are encouraged to bring a resume and a smile!

“I joined the Bad Daddy’s team because of the fresh food and awesome atmosphere,” said General Manager Ben Hendon. “Working at Bad Daddy’s has a ton of perks, like the fact that you get to grub on burgers all day! We’re also really flexible with work schedules and you’ll have the opportunity to grow with an up-and-coming brand. Plus you’ll work alongside some really fun people. I can’t wait to assemble a great team here in Norman!”

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is renowned for its gourmet signature burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. Additionally, the restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar that focuses on a selection of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

When the Norman restaurant opens on Aug. 21, it will be among 24 Bad Daddy’s system-wide. For more information, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 22 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

