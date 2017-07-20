Will this fall be a Kleenex Moment for you? In partnership with Acorn Influence, I’m sharing my thoughts on back-to-school and a fabulous deal on Kleenex at Sam’s Club to help save you money for your Kleenex Moments… read on for the full scoop! Temperatures are soaring to the high 90’s. We’re spending most of […]

The post Back-to-School This Year, Definitely a Kleenex Moment! appeared first on Rural Mom.