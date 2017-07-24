On August 4, 2017 the Brooklyn Cyclones will become the BROOKLYN SLICES for a pizza-themed baseball night! The Slices will play against the Myrtle Beach Deep Dishers in a battle for pizza supremacy. If you purchase your $25 ticket with the code above, you’ll get a limited edition hat and t-shirt repping your Brooklyn Slices! TEAM SPT will be there with a Pizza Concierge booth so we’ll be answering all sorts of pizza questions on behalf of Scott’s Pizza Tours and our nonprofit Slice Out Hunger. Head on down to Coney Island on August 4 for a game that promises to be an absolute blast!

GET TICKETS HERE