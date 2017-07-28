Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Set for 9th Anniversary Bash at its Original Route 22 Location

$.59 Wings 11 am – 9 pm, $1 Arooga Light Drafts All Day Friday, July 28th & Saturday, July 29th, King Kong Beer Pong On Friday, Cornhole Tournament on Saturday and DJ All on Tap at Central Pennsylvania’s Favorite Sports Bar

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Central Pennsyvania’s favorite sports bar celebrated its 9th anniversary this week, and Arooga’s is planning an anniversary bash this weekend fit for a rock star with two days packed full of fun, value and excitement.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, the Harrisburg, Penn-born-and-based national award-winning full-service casual restaurant and bar, is celebrating its 9th anniversary at the original Route 22 location (aka Base Camp for Awesoome) with $.59 Wings from 11 am – 9 pm and $1 Arooga Light Drafts all day today and Saturday, July 29th. Official schedule below:

Friday, July 28th

$.59 Wings 11 am – 9 pm

$1 Arooga Light Drafts All Day

Devil’s Backbone Release Party 6pm with glass giveaway

King Kong Beer Pong Tournament @ 9 pm ($250 Cash Prize)

DJ @ 9 pm

Saturday, July 29th

$.59 Wings 11 am – 9 pm

$1 Arooga Light Drafts All Day

UFC 214 Cormier vs. Jones 2

Cornhole Tournament 5 – 9 pm ($200 Cash Prize)

DJ 5 – 10 pm

The highlight of festivities happens tonight, when Devil’s Backbone celebrates its much anticipated release with a tap takeover featuring their Vienna Lager, 8 Point IPA, Gold Leaf Lager, Trail Angel Weiss, 16 Point IPA, and Morning Bear Imperial Stout. Brewery representatives will be on site to talk beer with the guests, and branded glassware will be given out during the event while supplies last.

“It’s been nine incredible years for Arooga’s, and a one day celebration just isn’t how we roll,” said Gary Huether, Jr., president and co-founder of Arooga’s. “It seems like yesterday that we opened our doors to this great community and we remain extremely proud of our Harrisburg roots and look forward to celebrating not once, but twice with our fans and guests today and tomorrow at our original Arooga’s on Route 22.”

Since opening its first restaurant in Harrisburg, PA in 2008, Arooga’s has strived to offer its guests the ultimate sports bar experience by offering the latest trends in technology and service, and has also paved the way for sports bars everywhere to offer guests healthy dining alternatives by sourcing clean ingredients that are free of antibiotics and hormones, and in many cases certified organic. Arooga’s began franchising in 2014 and in addition to 10 corporate locations in Central Pennsylvania, Arooga’s currently has four franchise locations in operation, with locations in Florida, New Jersey, and Massachusetts currently under development.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Arooga’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com