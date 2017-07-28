Arlington County Police Department Trains TIPS to Reduce Alcohol-Related Harm

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) is pleased to announce that the Arlington County Police Department will soon be launching the Arlington Restaurant Initiative (ARI), which focuses on early intervention and training for restaurant staff. The goal of ARI is to empower restaurant owners and employees to take more responsibility in the role they have in reducing alcohol related harm.

Under the initiative, TIPS alcohol training will be conducted to provide restaurant employees with the skills and confidence they need to prevent intoxication, drunk driving, and underage drinking. Arlington County Master Police Officer Dimitrios Mastoras was appointed the position of Restaurant Liaison Officer and soon thereafter became a certified TIPS Trainer by successfully completing a two-day train-the-trainer workshop in the region. According to Officer Mastoras, "TIPS is effective and recognized training. The flexibility of the TIPS program allows us to provide comprehensive training while expanding on fake identification detection, civil liability, and public safety expectations. TIPS is a vehicle to improve standards and practices in the restaurant industry."

Arlington County also introduced the Bar Bystander Program which focuses on sexual assault intervention techniques for restaurant staff provided by Arlington Commonwealth Attorney's Office and The Arlington Victim-Witness Program. In the future, Arlington County will be partnering with business advocacy groups to recognize restaurants that adopt and are successful in implementing best practices for their restaurants.

"Ensuring public safety is a priority," commented Officer Mastoras. "As neighborhoods, such as Clarendon, expand more into destinations for nightlife and entertainment, we want to do everything we can to promote best practices. TIPS will be a strategy in the Arlington Restaurant Initiative (ARI), which is aimed at reducing alcohol related harm and improving economic viability for all Arlington County businesses."

About TIPS

Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) and TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) were founded in 1982 by the Health Education Foundation and Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. TIPS is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Over 5 million people worldwide have been certified in the TIPS program. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. TIPS offers seven programs that address the unique environments where alcohol is served, sold, and consumed, including On Premise, Off Premise, Concessions, Gaming, University, Seniors, and Workplace. To learn more, visit www.gettips.com.

Contact:

Trevor Estelle

703-524-1200 ext. 357

170047@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-county-police-department-trains-tips-to-reduce-alcohol-related-harm-300495817.html

SOURCE Health Communications, Inc.