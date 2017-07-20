Arizona Owners Fire up the Pit for the Grand Opening of their Fourth Dickey's Store

Grand Opening today with specials and giveaways

GOODYEAR, Ariz., July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is celebrating its grand opening in Goodyear today with a weekend of festivities. To kick off the celebrations, the first 50 guests will win a free barbecue treat and all guests who visit today will receive a free Big Yellow Cup. The opening festivities include:

$2 Pulled Pork Thursday: Enjoy $2 Classic Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day.

Philanthropy Friday: "You Give, We Give" – Guests who donate to Dickey's charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Giveaway Saturday: Guests can register for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sunday: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

"We congratulate Owner/Operators Tiffany Oder and Chad Burge on the opening of their new location in Goodyear," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are excited to expand our presence in the Phoenix area, and serve delicious, authentic barbecue to Arizona residents, which is made possible by hardworking owner/operators like Tiffany and Chad."

The new Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Goodyear is located at 15525 W. Roosevelt St. #108, 85338. The phone number is 623-233-6136.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

