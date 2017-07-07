Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2017 Earnings

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2017 earnings on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release containing third quarter results will be issued before the call.

The broadcast of the conference call presentation and related financial information will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com (click on the Webcast icon and follow the instructions). A replay of the call and presentation will be available through the Archives section of the same website.

Interested parties without access to the Internet may dial the following numbers:

Domestic Callers:

855-882-1266

International Callers:

970-297-2312

Conference ID/Passcode:

51911894

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world's leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We operate our business with social responsibility, focusing on initiatives that support our diverse workforce, advance consumer health and wellness, protect our environment, and strengthen our communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Media Inquiries

Karen Cutler (215) 238-4063

Cutler-Karen@aramark.com

Investor Inquiries

Kate Pearlman (215) 409-7287

Pearlman-Kate@aramark.com

SOURCE Aramark