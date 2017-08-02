Aquahydrate Inc. Welcomes Laarni Niro and Eddie Ennesser to senior leadership team

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUAhydrate, Inc. announced today that their senior leadership team has now been enhanced and expanded with the promotion of Laarni Niro as Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations and Eddie Ennesser as Senior Vice President, Sales.

"As we continue to grow as a company and as the business environment continues to evolve, I am very pleased to announce two significant promotions in our senior leadership ranks that give me extreme confidence that we will be able to take our business to the next level," says CEO Hal Kravitz.

Formerly Vice President of Finance at AQUAhydrate, Niro's role will now be formally expanded to include the overseeing of all financial responsibilities as well as manufacturing and logistics operations. With over 15 years of financial management experience including almost five at AQUAhydrate, Laarni has had an extremely successful career and is a very important asset to the company.

Eddie Ennesser has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Sales. Prior to this, he led Eastern Division sales within the organization. He now assumes leadership responsibility of the full Field Sales and National Customer Sales teams across the US.

"Eddie has significant sales management experience and the passion it takes to lead our Selling organization," said CEO Hal Kravitz.

Prior to joining AQUAhydrate, Eddie spent the previous twenty years in the Coca-Cola System on both the Bottler/Distributor side at Coca-Cola Refreshments and on the brand owner side with Coca-Cola North America. As National Retail Sales Director, Eddie was responsible for Coca-Cola's Glaceau business in the Mid Atlantic and New York area supporting and interfacing with Coca-Cola's east coast Legacy Distributors.

With these new senior leadership appointments, the company will continue to be a driving force in the rapidly growing premium bottled water segment.

About AQUAhydrate

AQUAhydrate, Inc. is a Southern California-based performance lifestyle beverage geared towards the new generation of Millennial consumers. Through a proprietary process, its water is purified to some of the most rigorous standards in the industry, supplemented with electrolytes and natural trace minerals and then elevated to an alkaline pH of over 9. It is this powerful synergy between alkalinity, electrolytes and minerals, which fuels ultimate hydration, balance and performance. AQUAhydrate is the water of choice for a myriad of health/fitness authorities, professional athletes, and sports teams. AQUAhydrate also boasts active investors and board members Mark Wahlberg and Sean "Diddy" Combs as owners.

AQUAhydrate is available at retail locations across the U.S. and at www.aquahydrate.com. Follow on Facebook (facebook.com/AQUAhydrate), and Instagram and Twitter (@AQUAhydrate).

