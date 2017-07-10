Applebee’s Introduces New Topped & Loaded Menu Starting at Only $10.99

Top Your Favorite With Another Favorite and Finish with Two Sides for One Meal at a Low Price for Limited Time

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar today unveils Topped & Loaded, a limited-time lineup of craveable, customizable entrees. Starting at only $10.99, at participating restaurants, the Topped & Loaded menu features four protein choices, three delicious toppers and four side options, giving guests an abundance of mouth-watering combinations to choose from.

Guests are invited to explore the variety of options and build their perfect meal in these three simple steps:

1. Start with Your Protein Base

Chicken Breast

Bone-In Pork Chop

6-ounce USDA Choice Top Sirloin

8-ounce USDA Choice Top Sirloin

2. Pick Your Topper

Marinara Mozzarella Stick Topper, consisting of crispy mozzarella sticks, classic marinara sauce and parmesan cream sauce

Bacon Beer Cheese Topper, made of BLUE MOON®1 White Cheddar beer cheese, bacon, crispy onions and fresh green onions

Cajun Shrimp Topper, including blackened shrimp, sautéed onions and savory lemon butter

3. Finish with Two Sides

Garlicky Green Beans with Bacon

Steamed Broccoli

Classic Fries

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

“Our Topped & Loaded menu gives guests what they’ve always wanted – the chance to top one favorite with another to discover a creative and tasty spin on a classic,” said Thomas Yun, Executive Chef of Applebee’s. “For example, pairing the Chicken Breast with the Marinara Mozzarella Stick topper with a parmesan cream sauce is a deconstructed and reinvented chicken parmesan that satisfies and delights the taste buds in a way that is uniquely Applebee’s.”

The Topped & Loaded menu can be enjoyed anytime, but only for a limited time. For more information on this and other great deals from Applebee’s, check out the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s. Price and participation may vary by location.

1 BLUE MOON® is a registered trademark of MillerCoors LLC.

