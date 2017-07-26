Apex Prepares To Welcome 1st Pei Wei Restaurant

Popular Pan-Asian restaurant set for July 31 grand opening in Nichols Plaza

Apex, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei, renowned nationwide for delivering a handcrafted, Pan-Asian culinary experience, will open its first restaurant in Apex on Monday, July 31.

The new fast-casual restaurant, located at 1107 Pine Plaza Drive in Nichols Plaza, will host two pre-opening, reservation-only dining experiences for guests on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests who register to attend the exclusive events will enjoy a complimentary meal, along with a sneak peek of the restaurant. Reservations for up to four people will be accepted by calling 919.355.7080.

On Monday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m., the Apex Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by remarks. Doors will immediately open for business at 11 a.m. A grand opening event for the local community will follow on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include several giveaways, such as free food samples and one Free Pei Wei for a Year gift card, good for one free entrée per week for 52 weeks.

“We are extremely grateful to our loyal guests for making Pei Wei a top dining destination in the Raleigh area, and we’re thrilled to bring Apex a Pei Wei of its own,” said Sherwood Bailey, Pei Wei General Manager. “My team and I can’t wait to open the doors and begin sharing our handcrafted, made-to-order dining experience with the local community.”

Pei Wei features dozens of Pan-Asian dishes – including noodle, rice and salad bowls, sushi and hand-rolled dim sum. All signature dishes are made to order, using artisan wok cooking methods in an open-concept kitchen.

The Apex opening marks the fourth Pei Wei in the Raleigh area and the sixth in North Carolina.

For a complete menu, or to find the nearest Pei Wei, visit peiwei.com. Guests who download the Pei Wei mobile app can browse the menu, place orders and earn My Wei Rewards that can be used to earn free entrées.

About Pei Wei

Founded in 2000, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Pei Wei is a Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that offers guests a way to eat well, be well and live well. Pei Wei prepares each dish to order using freshly chopped ingredients, purposely chosen for nutrition as well as flavor, and in the tradition of ancient Asian cooking methods. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodle bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for any palate or diet, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates more than 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

