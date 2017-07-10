Antonio Galloni's Delectable Wine App Launches New Premium Version

With Expert Reviews & Scores From Vinous' World-Renowned Wine Critics

NEW YORK, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly popular wine app Delectable announces a new, premium subscription that provides users with integrated expert reviews from Vinous' team of top professional wine critics. "Delectable Premium seamlessly integrates Delectable's library of more than 5 million user reviews with Vinous' database of nearly 250,000 critic reviews in a state of the art, mobile platform that gives consumers unparalleled access to information about their favorite wines," said CEO Antonio Galloni.

Delectable Premium At a Glance:

Fully integrated library of nearly 250,000 reviews from Vinous

New price check feature allows users to see the average price of a wine, sourced from global listings (available to all users)

Priority wine transcription for hard to match labels

Premium user experience free of advertising

Delectable Premium profile badge

Delectable remains a free app, but users can now subscribe to the new Delectable Premium version that offers expanded functionality for $5.99/month via in-app purchase. Delectable Premium is being rolled out first for iOS devices. A version for Android smartphones will follow shortly.

About Delectable

Known to many as the "Instagram of wine," the Delectable app has been downloaded over a million times and has a strong following among wine savvy millennials, experienced collectors and industry professionals. Delectable allows users to scan a wine label with their smartphones and immediately pull up reviews and tasting notes from a rich community of fellow wine lovers as well as Vinous' team of critics. Delectable became part of leading wine critic Antonio Galloni's Vinous platform in December 2016.

About Vinous

Vinous is one of the world's most influential wine publications. Founded in 2013 by Antonio Galloni, Vinous grew in 2014 through the addition of Stephen Tanzer's International Wine Cellar and its team of noted critics. Vinous expanded its digital platform in 2016 through the acquisition of Delectable. Today, Vinous has readers in over 90 countries around the world.

