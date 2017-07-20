Anthony’s Unleashes Great White Pizza For Most Dangerous Week Of The Year

Denver-based Italian restaurant brand dares guests to dive into pizza special and stop by for watch parties July 23-30

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta has always believed that one good bite deserves another.

So this July 23-30, every shark fanatic’s favorite week of the year, the popular restaurant is inviting pizza lovers to tear into its killer Great White Pizza.

Guests at participating Anthony’s locations can chomp down on the large 18-inch thin-crust pizza topped with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, garlic and oregano for just $10. That’s an $8 bite out of the normal price.

Those with less-ravenous appetites can order a single slice of the Great White Pizza plus a soda and receive one free slice! These specials are available for dine-in or pick-up.

Anthony’s will also host nightly watch parties all week at participating restaurants, beginning at 8 p.m.

“To be honest, sharks scare the hell out of me, so that’s yet another reason I’m glad I live in landlocked Colorado,” said CEO John Le Bel. “But I’ve always been fascinated by great whites, so I thought it would be fun to roll out our first-ever Great White Pizza special, along with nightly watch parties. This year’s programming looks incredible, so why not dive into a delicious pie and a cold beer and enjoy the show along with some fellow shark fanatics?”

To add to the excitement, one of Anthony’s employees will double as a shark during the week and – just when you thought it was safe to go outside – jump up out of the blue at random locations throughout the city handing out free swag! Anthony’s is also hosting a social media contest in which followers can win a free large cheese pizza. To learn more, check out Anthony’s Facebook page.

Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta has amassed a loyal following for its dedication to using the highest quality ingredients, including pure imported oil from Italy and 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese. The company has been using all-natural and clean ingredients for years and each and every day, Anthony’s restaurants make fresh pizza dough. The menu also features fresh salads, sandwiches, appetizers and desserts. Guests are invited to dine-in or order take-out or delivery over the phone, in person or online.

For more information, visit anthonyspizzaandpasta.com.

Real Ingredients, Real Handcrafting, Really Awesome Pizza.

About Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta

Founded in 1984, Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta serves hand-tossed, stone-fired pizzas made with premium mozzarella cheese and a variety of fresh toppings, as well as fresh salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, appetizers and desserts. Anthony’s has expanded from a single downtown Denver storefront to more than 20 stores along the Front Range while retaining an intimate family atmosphere. Each of Anthony’s Colorado restaurants follows a successful format but is individually operated. Committed to the community, Anthony’s supports several organizations and causes every year, from feeding volunteers and catering fundraisers to supporting youth organizations and struggling families.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com