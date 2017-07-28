Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Builds Momentum in Philadelphia with Blue Bell Opening

Florida-based coal fired concept opens ninth Philadelphia-area location

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, the fast-growing South Florida-based concept that uses authentic old world, coal-burning ovens to create “well done” pizza, is opening its ninth Philadelphia-area location Monday, July 31 in Blue Bell, Pa. The restaurant is located at 960 Dekalb Pike on Dekalb Pike and State Road 73, about a half mile from the Blue Bell Country Club.

Anthony’s currently has Philadelphia-area locations in Exton, Wayne, Horsham, Wynnewood and Wyomissing, Pa., as well as Wilmington and Pike Creek, Del. and Mount Laurel, N.J.

Since its inception in the early 2000s, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has grown to more than 60 company-owned locations. With a focus on fresh ingredients and authentic recipes, its signature menu items include specialty pizzas, coal oven roasted chicken wings and hand rolled meatballs, all cooked in an 800-degree, coal-fired oven.

The concept was founded by New York native and restaurateur Anthony Bruno, who moved to Florida in the 1980s. While operating his landmark Fort Lauderdale Italian restaurant, Anthony’s Runway 84, and armed with generations of family recipes, Bruno made it his mission to create a craveable pizza that’s both unique and classic. He opened the first Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in Fort Lauderdale in 2002 and the brand has been “on fire” ever since.

“People throughout the greater Philadelphia region have been discovering the great taste of coal fired pizza since we opened the first area location in 2010,” Bruno said. “Now, we are thrilled to bring our ‘well done’ experience to Blue Bell residents.”

Hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition to dining in, patrons can carry out by calling (610) 275- 2625. A full bar is available.

