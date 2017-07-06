Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Builds Momentum in Long Island with Stony Brook Opening

Florida-based coal fired concept opens ninth location in New York

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, the fast-growing South Florida-based concept that uses authentic old world, coal-burning ovens to create “well done” pizza, will debut its eighth Long Island location in Stony Brook, NY on Monday, July 10. The new restaurant will be located at 2302 Nesconset Highway, adjacent to Smith Haven Mall on the north side.

Since its inception in the early 2000s, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has grown to more than 60 company-owned locations throughout Florida and the Northeast. With a focus on fresh ingredients and authentic recipes, its signature menu items include specialty pizzas, coal oven roasted chicken wings and hand rolled meatballs, all cooked in an 800-degree, coal-fired oven.

The concept was founded by New York native and restaurateur Anthony Bruno, who moved to Florida in the 1980s. While operating his landmark Fort Lauderdale Italian restaurant Anthony’s Runway 84, and armed with generations of family recipes, Bruno made it his mission to create a craveable pizza that’s both unique and classic. He opened the first Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in Fort Lauderdale in 2002 and the brand has been “on fire” ever since.

Current Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza locations in Long Island include Bohemia, Carle Place, Commack, Farmingdale, Great Neck, Wantagh, and Woodbury. There is also a location in White Plains.

“New Yorkers know great pizza, and I’m thrilled by our continued Long Island growth,” Bruno said. “I look forward to welcoming new friends at the Stony Brook location.”

Hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition to dining in, patrons can carry out by calling (631) 444-0818. A full bar is available.

Anthony’s was declared “The Best Pizza Chain in America” by USA Today’s Great American Bites and has been chosen Best Pizza by the Miami Herald, Miami.com, Palm Beach Post and WFLA’s iHeart Tampa Bay. The brand was featured in the New York Times and has received rave reviews from Newsday. Anthony’s food and service continually are ranked “very good to excellent” by Zagat Survey, the distinguished dining and entertainment ratings guide, and is voted “Top Pizza” and “Most Popular” in Zagat’s America’s Top Restaurants edition.

About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

Unveiled in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza introduced the concept of coal oven pizza to south Floridians. Led by founder, Anthony Bruno, the vision was to create coal oven pizza delivering a crisp, “well done” taste that rivaled the ones he enjoyed while growing up in New York. Armed with authentic recipes, the first restaurant was launched in Fort Lauderdale, with a strong, successful response. Over the years, the restaurant has continued to grow in popularity and boasts an almost cult-like following. Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza serves up award-winning (USA TODAY), authentic Coal Fired Pizza, Oven Roasted Chicken Wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL hall of famer Dan Marino) and Anthony’s Classic Italian Salad. With over 60 locations, Anthony’s has become a household name, delivering the signature crisp, “well done” taste. For more information, visit www.acfp.com or follow Anthony’s on Twitter @AnthonysCFPizza, on Instagram at anthonyscoalfiredpizza and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthonysCoalFiredPizza.

