Another Broken Egg Cafe Goes to the Beach

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch Foodie Cafe Opens Today on Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) One of Jacksonville’s favorite breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurants expanded to Jacksonville Beach today with its second location in the market.

Located at 2230 3rd St. South, the new 3,200 square foot location boasts a unique interior design that reflects the local culture. Regular hours will be: Mon. – Sun. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The soft opening took place throughout this past weekend and the restaurant raised money to support two local charities: In The Pink and the Jacksonville USO. In The Pink is a boutique for cancer patients, and the Greater Jacksonville Area USO, supports veterans and their families.

Owner Jake Alleman is excited to open the foodie-oriented restaurant on one of the nation’s most popular beaches.

“Despite being a popular tourist location, in the end, we know that that the majority of our regular customers will be locals, and giving Jacksonville area residents another option for enjoying our restaurant is a terrific benefit to this expansion,” said Alleman. “Of course, we hope the addition of a quality dining experience to the beach enhances the Jacksonville Beach reputation as a top-tier tourist attraction.”

Reservations for the charity-driven soft opening this past weekend were sold out more than 10 days leading up to the event.

About Another Broken Egg of America, Inc.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is an award-winning restaurant concept and a leader in the daytime brunch sector with 65 restaurants across the southeastern United States, California, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Ron Green founded the first cafe in 1996 in Old Mandeville, La. Green’s mantra of “Nothing short of right is right” is exhibited throughout each location, communicated through hands-on franchisee owners who believe that every detail is important to the overall goal: making the customer happy. For more information about the restaurant locations, the history of the Another Broken Egg Cafe brand and complete menus, please visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

