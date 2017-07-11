AMTC Partners With Bruster’s Real Ice Cream For Store Music

Bridgewater, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Bruster’s Real Ice Cream named Applied Media Technologies Corporation its preferred partner for in-store music. Using AMTC’s new RemoteLink AV digital media player, Bruster’s shops will have the opportunity to enhance their guest experience with music and integration of fun, relatable marketing messages into an already upbeat environment.

“Bruster’s is always working to serve premium ice cream in a fun environment,” said Dave Guido, Bruster’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “AMTC’s audio system will not only enhance the overall guest experience, but will offer the ability to deliver timely messages about the availability of specialty ice cream flavors and current promotions.”

AMTC Account Executive Clayton “Bear” Burton III said, “We’re excited to help Bruster’s stores achieve a great atmosphere, as well as enhance its profitability with in-store marketing.”

About Bruster’s

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream features 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice, sherbet and sorbet. Starting with a proprietary, home-style mix delivered fresh from its dairy, Certified Ice Cream Makers in each shop craft at least 24 flavors on site every day. There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 20 states, Guyana and South Korea. Click here for franchise information.

About AMTC

Established in 1991, Applied Media Technologies Corporation is the third-largest U.S. provider of business music, audio/video messaging, digital signage and audio/video equipment. AMTC was a pioneer in providing messaging for telephone hold time, introducing the first compact disc and removable memory card message on hold systems, as well as the first Web content distribution system for on-hold messages. AMTC has leveraged its on-hold messaging experience to become a leading provider of retail in-store audio/video messaging and digital signage as well. Through its affiliate Aura Multimedia Corporation and SiriusXM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), AMTC is the largest and longest-standing authorized reseller of SiriusXM Music for Business, serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2003. A turnkey solutions provider, AMTC also manufactures a full line of commercial sound and video equipment, including amplifiers, speakers, microphones and video distribution accessories. www.amtc.com

Contact:

Kimberly Wickman

VP of Public and Investor Relations

Applied Media Technologies Corporation

(800)741-AMTC(2682) x154

kwickman@amtc.com