Want to warm your heart at the holidays? Aldi in the U.K. is selling salted caramel and baked apple gin liqueur, and it sounds like a seasonally spectacular drink.

The Aldi UK website describes it as “a mouth-watering, irresistible salted caramel and baked apple gin liqueur, for those of you with the sweeter tooth.” It can be served neat over ice, or with your favorite mixer, the site says.

The salted caramel and baked apple gin liqueur is made by Eden Mill, a Scottish gin and whisky distiller located just northwest of St. Andrews, the town that’s famed worldwide as the birthplace of golf.

A 50-centiliter (16 ounce) bottle is priced at £14.99 ($19 U.S.). Aldi UK told The Daily Meal that, unfortunately, the gin is not sold at American Aldi stores. Eden Mill did not immediately respond to a request for whether or not the gin can be shipped to the U.S.

Salted caramel and baked apple isn’t the only non-traditional gin liqueur flavor Eden Mill makes. The company also sells a seasonal candy cane Christmas gin, and a sour cherry and coconut gin liqueur. Earlier this year, we wrote about a bubblegum-inspired gin liqueur made by Manchester, England-based Sweet Little Liqueurs. And if you’re an Aldi shopper, whether in the U.K. or the U.S., check out this list of things you didn’t know about Aldi.