Africa Stevia Market (2017-2022): Obesity has Reached Epidemic Proportions Around the World

DUBLIN, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Africa Stevia Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Stevia, the "natural, healthy" alternative to sugar, has been approved for use in South Africa with the recent promulgation (10 September 2012) of new sweetener regulations. Stevia has emerged as one of the most popular natural sweeteners among consumers looking for healthier alternatives. Obesity has reached epidemic proportions around the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating about 12.7% of African children to be overweight or obese by 2020, compared to 8.5% in 2010.
In the African regions, concerns about health and nutrition are relatively in the nascent stage and diet products have less market penetration, due to which Stevia demand is increasing in this region. Alarming rates of obesity and its link with other lifestyle diseases has made consumers focus on their diet, which has boosted the consumption of Stevia. The major threat is the availability of other low-calorie sweeteners. Food & beverage, healthcare and personal care industries create opportunities for a prospering Stevia market.
The Stevia market is segmented by type into powder, liquid and leaf. It is widely used in the powdered form; hence, this segment is the biggest and the fastest-growing in the Stevia market. It is segmented by application into food, beverages and pharmaceuticals. Stevia is widely used in a variety of food products such confectionery, dairy, baked foods, beverages, and dietary supplements, as it can be easily incorporated and imparts sweetness to the products, with very low-calorie.
Companies Mentioned:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ssvv99/africa_stevia
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-stevia-market-2017-2022-obesity-has-reached-epidemic-proportions-around-the-world-300496465.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
The best of the best of Northwest Florida’s panhandle beach communities
Bacteria in your gut may affect cognitive development early in life
Apparently the tamales are soaking wet and dry at the same time