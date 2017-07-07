7 Tips to Master the Grill This Summer

MISSION, Kan., July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Becoming a master of the grill doesn't have to be complicated. Test out these seven tips for quick marinades, flavorful sauces and marinade hacks to take your summer grilling to the next level.

1. The 5-Minute Marinade

If you want flavorful meat but don't have the time to wait for a marinade to do its magic, try this technique. In a re-sealable plastic bag, combine your protein and marinade, such as the one in this Sweet and Smokey Grilled Flank Steak. Squeeze the air out of the bag and seal tightly. Massage the meat for 5 minutes, turning the bag over often so the meat absorbs most of the marinade. Remove the meat and discard remaining marinade.

2. Bring Your Favorite Brew to the Grill

Don't just drink that beer; add it to your marinade. This recipe for Mexican Chipotle Shrimp Skewers with Lime Beer Basting Sauce combines a generous pour of your favorite Mexican-style beer with a zesty marinade mix, brown sugar and lime juice for a spicy, citrusy marinade and glaze.

3. Pep Up Produce

Hearty slabs of meat may be the heroes of the grill, but fruit and veggies have a rightful place on those smoky grates. These Cabbage Steaks with Bacon Blue Cheese blend sweet and slightly sour notes with savory crumbles of cheese for a dish that pleases every last one of your taste buds.

4. Go for White Barbecue Sauce

Discover the south's tangy little secret, white barbecue sauce. This White BBQ Sauce with Smoky Chicken artfully blends the creamy sauce – complete with the bite of creole mustard and horseradish – with smoked chicken. You can also use it as a dip for fresh veggies or drizzled over salad greens.

5. Grill a Whole Fish

Grilling a whole fish may seem intimidating, but it can be done in a few simple steps. To prepare this Applewood Grilled Whole Fish, start by patting the fish dry. Score the sides and brush liberally with oil. Then add seasonings or a rub, and stuff the cavity with citrus slices before placing directly on the grill.

6. Switch Up Your Sear

An imperfect sear can result in dry, tough meat. Instead, use this recipe for Sweet Soy Bourbon Chicken to practice a tried-and-true technique from grilling experts: start with indirect heat for evenly cooked, juicy meat then finish over high heat for a crispy char on each side.

7. Accent Chimichurri with Blue Cheese

Blue cheese adds intense flavor to the classic garlic-tang of chimichurri. Try it with this recipe for Beer Marinated Flank Steak with Blue Cheese Chimichurri.

