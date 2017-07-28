3 Phases Renewables Is Now a Certified B Corp

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Phases Renewables, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, announced today that it has become a Certified B Corporation. The prestigious B Corp designation is awarded to companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems and meet transparency and accountability standards set forth by B Lab.

To become a Certified B Corporation, B Lab, the nonprofit that certifies and supports B Corporations, conducted a rigorous evaluation of 3 Phases Renewables and determined that its product and services offerings, as well as its operations met the comprehensive performance standards to qualify for the certification. As a Certified B Corporation, 3 Phases Renewables will now be legally required to consider the impact of its decisions on its employees, suppliers, community, consumers, and environment.

"Sustainability is at the core of 3 Phases Renewables," said Lisa Mazur-White, who spearheaded the B Corp application for 3 Phases. "3 Phases Renewables' mission is to help Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, and other electric power suppliers achieve their sustainability goals by providing them with up to 100% renewable energy, so becoming a B Corp is a natural extension of our core values."

3 Phases Renewables joins over 2,000 Certified B Corps around the globe, including 95 in the State of California and 88 in the State of Oregon, in redefining success in business and using business as a force for good.

About 3 Phases Renewables

3 Phases Renewables is a leading supplier of comprehensive renewable energy solutions. The company offers the expertise and resources to provide its customers with Direct Access to green energy, renewable energy certificates (RECs), distributed energy solutions, and wholesale market products and services. For over 17 years, the company's mission has been to connect commercial and industrial companies to the clean and affordable energy mix of their choice. For more information, visit www.3PhasesRenewables.com.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. B Lab drives systemic change through three interrelated initiatives: 1) building a community of Certified B Corporations to make it easier for all of us to tell the difference between "good companies" and just good marketing; 2) accelerating the growth of the impact investing asset class through use of B Lab's GIIRS impact rating system by institutional investors; and 3) promoting supportive public policies, including creation of a new corporate form and tax, procurement, and investment incentives for sustainable business.

Certified B Corporations 1) meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance; 2) legally expand their corporate responsibilities to include consideration of stakeholder interests; and 3) build collective voice through the power of the unifying B Corporation brand. As of July 2017, there are over 2,000 Certified B Corporations all over the globe, representing a diverse multi-billion marketplace.

