3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter

1/2 cup Granulated Sugar

1 large Egg

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

In a medium bowl, stir together the peanut butter, sugar and the egg until well combined.

Form the dough into 2 tablespoon sized balls (or use a cookie scoop) and place them 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.

Press them down with a fork to make a crosshatch pattern.

Bake for 12-14 minutes until they are just set and no longer shiny, and the edges are just barely starting to brown. Don’t over bake them or they won’t be soft and chewy.

Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before moving them to a wire rack - they will be too soft to move right away. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Source:

Slightly adapted from Kraft Canada.