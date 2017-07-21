21/07/2017 - Off The Street Food Fest Letterkenny

Good Food Ireland Members The Lemon Tree Restaurant together with the Letterkenny Artisan Market presents a fun two day festival celebrating Donegal food in the heart of Letterkenny on Saturday the 29th & Sunday the 30th July, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER...

With an action packed programme featuring cookery demos, live music, talks, local producer stories and a host of Donegal street food not to mention lots of helpful tips about cooking, coffee, cultivation and much much more, this is an event not to be missed. Lemon Tree Chef Christopher Molloy was the winner of our Social Savvy award at the Good Food Ireland Best Of The Decade Awards last year and with events like these it's easy to see why. It's sure to be a wonderful food festival!

When: Saturday the 29th & Sunday the 30th July

Where: Justice Walsh Road (behind AIB), Main Street, Letterkenny.

How Much: Admission: €3.00 per person, €5.00 for couples

More Information: Download PDF here