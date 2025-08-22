Win A Culinary Trip To Greece With Cat Cora & John DeLucie, Sponsored By CookUnity

The CookUnity Greece Trivia Game will only be available until September 29, 2025, at 11:59 p.m., so don't waste any time joining in the fun. The five players with the highest scores on the leaderboard will be identified on or around October 1. If any of the top scores are a tie, the winning entrants will be decided based on how fast they completed the game.

Each winner will get to take a guest with them on a luxurious, three-night trip to Greece that includes two curated culinary experiences, three lunches, and three dinners. The estimated $4,800 excursion takes off October 15 with economy class, round-trip airfare from New York City to Athens and returns on October 19.

Along with the airfare, this prize includes 5-star hotel accommodations for the duration of the visit, as well as arrival and departure transport between the airport and hotel. Be sure to bring your appetite and a camera so that you can explore and capture this unforgettable adventure.

As the world's only chef-to-table meal service, CookUnity is truly upping the ante with this rare opportunity to personally indulge in some of the world's best food with two of the world's best chefs. So Play Now, show off your culinary knowledge, and get your Greek on.