Win A Culinary Trip To Greece With Cat Cora & John DeLucie, Sponsored By CookUnity
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Foodies with the dream of going on a culinary adventure, rejoice! You have the opportunity to win a trip to Greece with Iron Chef Cat Cora and renowned NYC Chef John DeLucie and experience the local food culture firsthand. All you have to do is play the CookUnity Greece Trivia Game for your chance to join two world-class chefs on an unforgettably tasty excursion.
Five people (and a guest for each) have the chance to win a creative, luxury experience with celebrity chefs Cat Cora and John DeLucie in Athens, Greece — a foodie destination known for its diverse and vibrant food scene. So, get ready to put your culinary knowledge to the test today.
Playing the CookUnity Greece Trivia Game
It's easy to start playing the Trivia Game. Everyone 18 or older can play, just click the link and join with your Cookunity account or with a totally free guest account.
Once you're in, be ready for a series of multiple-choice questions — each with three possibilities — all about food and cookery. There are a total of 180 questions stretched across 12 levels that increase in difficulty as you go. Questions that are answered correctly include a short explanation, but those answered incorrectly don't give away the correct option.
The game includes lifelines (you get more if you're a CookUnity member) that are expended when you answer a question wrong or run out of time to answer. Even if you run out, you can retry the level without losing the points you've accumulated. Best of all, if you aren't happy with your ending score, you're welcome to restart the Trivia Game to attempt a higher score and leaderboard position.
Winning the ultimate Greek culinary experience
The CookUnity Greece Trivia Game will only be available until September 29, 2025, at 11:59 p.m., so don't waste any time joining in the fun. The five players with the highest scores on the leaderboard will be identified on or around October 1. If any of the top scores are a tie, the winning entrants will be decided based on how fast they completed the game.
Each winner will get to take a guest with them on a luxurious, three-night trip to Greece that includes two curated culinary experiences, three lunches, and three dinners. The estimated $4,800 excursion takes off October 15 with economy class, round-trip airfare from New York City to Athens and returns on October 19.
Along with the airfare, this prize includes 5-star hotel accommodations for the duration of the visit, as well as arrival and departure transport between the airport and hotel. Be sure to bring your appetite and a camera so that you can explore and capture this unforgettable adventure.
As the world's only chef-to-table meal service, CookUnity is truly upping the ante with this rare opportunity to personally indulge in some of the world's best food with two of the world's best chefs. So Play Now, show off your culinary knowledge, and get your Greek on.