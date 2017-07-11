  1. Home
  1. Home

18 recipes for everything from blueberry to zucchini muffins

By
18 recipes for everything from blueberry to zucchini muffins
From www.latimes.com, by Noelle Carter

Blueberry, lemon, poppy seed, apple and more. What’s your favorite muffin? We’ve compiled 18 of our favorite recipes, from streusel-topped classics for breakfast, to double-chocolate zucchini mini muffins perfect for a simple dessert or snack on the go.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter