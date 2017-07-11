16 Handles Partners with Chef and TV Personality Duff Goldman to Launch Exclusive Ice Cream Flavor for Summer

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Just in time for summer and National Ice Cream Day on July 16th, 16 Handles is partnering with Food Network star and chef, Duff Goldman, to offer a limited edition ice cream flavor, Duff’s Strawberry Shortcake.

The frozen dessert shop, traditionally known for its frozen yogurt, smoothies, and toppings, expanded its offerings to ice cream for the very first time earlier this summer with the introduction of Dutch Chocolate and Classic Vanilla. Duff’s Strawberry Shortcake flavor will be available at all store locations from July 10th for a limited time, while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to partner with Duff Goldman to bring our customers new flavors and options,” says CEO and founder, Solomon Choi. “The addition of ice cream to our menu is just one of the ways 16 Handles is continuing to evolve – we pride ourselves on variety and creativity, and can’t wait for everyone to taste our limited edition summer treat. This is just the beginning of what is to come.”

Duff Goldman, chef, artist, entrepreneur, and TV personality is most known for his appearances on Food Network show Ace of Cakes, which took place in his world-renowned Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. Duff is currently starring in several new shows on Food Network, including Kids Baking Championship, Holiday Baking Championship, Baking Championship series, and the soon to premiere Duff’s Dessert Games. As part of the partnership, facilitated by Duff’s licensing agency, Perpetual Licensing, Duff will continue to introduce seasonal flavors and offerings to 16 Handles at all locations.

About 16 Handles

Founded in 2008, 16 Handles is New York City’s first self-serve frozen yogurt shop and is currently the number one frozen yogurt business in the city. It has since grown to 40 locations across six states, and is now expanding internationally. 16 Handles sets itself apart with unique store design, innovative marketing, artisan flavors, and over 50 toppings to choose from, including your favorite candy, fresh fruit, sauces, and more. They highlight individuality and customization, encouraging fans to “flaunt their flavor” both in their cups and their lives. Committed to sustainability, 16 Handles uses biodegradable packaging and spoons and the brand plants 16 trees per day through a partnership with Trees for the Future. For more information visit http://www.16handles.com, Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/16Handles) or Twitter (@16Handles).