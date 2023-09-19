A Pizza Cutter Is The Secret To A Perfectly Chopped Salad

A sharp set of knives is essential in the kitchen; there's no way around that. However, some dishes can be challenging to prepare perfectly, no matter how nice your knife set. Take, for example, the chopped salad. When you visit one of your favorite salad spots, and the kitchen crew expertly chops all the veggies and ingredients into perfect little bites, it just tastes better. But when you attempt to chop all the ingredients together on a cutting board, it often turns into a huge mess. Fortunately, there's a quick fix for this predicament. You can add the salad to a large bowl and use a simple pizza cutter to make quick work of the chopping with minimal mess.

You might already use a pizza cutter to chop up delicate herbs, cut quesadillas, and perform other kitchen tasks, but it works great for chopping salad too. This hack is simple, all you need is a large bowl and your favorite salad ingredients.