05/07/2017 Fairy Fun this Summer at Griffins Garden Centre

With the kids off on school holidays at the moment, parents may be scratching their heads for ideas to keep the little ones entertained, look no further than Griffins Garden Centre who have recently opened their enchanting Fairy Gardens.

Located in the idllyic village of Dripsey in Co. Cork right by the river, Griffins Garden Centre is a multi award winning Garden Centre and Restaurant that has been serving the local community and visitors for 25 years. Owned and operated by Margaret Griffin and her husband Eugene, Griffins while also being a top quality garden centre is also is home to The Garden Restaurant & Café that serves the best local food going! Gardening and food marry perfectly at Griffins, as the freshly grown salad leaves, herbs and lettuces are featured on the menu at the restaurant and café.

The most recent inclusion to the garden centre is their newly opened Fairy Gardens, a must visit for families travelling around the Cork area this summer. Journey into an enchanting fairy land where you can read the history of the Irish Fairies relocating back to The Lee Valley, see where many of the chief fairies now live. Awaken the Magic within the children's imagination with a stroll through the Fairy Trail. To top off the day's magical activities, make sure to stop by The Garden Café for a cup of tea and one of Granny Griffins award winning homemade scones, accompanied by fresh cream and jam - there's nothing better!

The Fairy Garden is now open 7 days a week and free for all.

