05/04/2017 - Awards Aplenty for Spice Indian Restaurant Wexford

Spice Indian Restaurant Wins Best Casual Dining Restaurant in Leinster and Ireland!

Owners of Spice Indian Restaurant, Richard and Emma Lett were delighted to accept both awards at a prestigious award ceremony in Dublin recently.

Located in the heart of Wexford Town, Spice Indian Restaurant has been delighting eager diners since 2009. This is a smart restaurant with gracious good looks. Emma runs front of house with a professional hostess service and generous Irish hospitality. Here's a true marriage of Irish and Indian cultures. Everything is made from scratch. Dishes are cooked to order. Spices are whole and ground as needed. Pastes are made fresh daily. Meats are gently simmered in spices to tenderise and infuse flavour. All meats come from a butcher in town. Fish is fresh as can be from a Wexford fishmonger and added at the last minute to the pan so it retains texture and freshness.

With this care and attention to detail in both customer service and their food it's no suprise that Spice won big at this year's Asian Food Awards. Almost 200 guests gathered in CityNorth Hotel, Gormanstown to celebrate the hugely diverse range of culinary expertise on the island. With guests from Kerry to Donegal, Dublin to Galway and Belfast to Cork there was representation from across the island and with cuisines including Malaysian, Bangladeshi, Chinese and Nepalese, there was without a doubt a truly global feel to the evening.

Spice beat out some stiff competition to win both best Casual Dining Restaurant in Leinster and overall in Ireland.

Congratulations to all the Richard, Emma and all the staff in Spice!

